Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 973 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Yum! Brands Price Performance

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,713. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $134.53 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.63.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

