Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 722.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,524 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $56,391,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,564,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,664,000 after buying an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $211.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

