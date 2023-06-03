Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $144.70 and last traded at $144.70. 11,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 14,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Preformed Line Products Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $753.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.17.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

