Proton Price Down 4% Over Last Week (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Proton has a total market cap of $17.95 million and approximately $517,782.26 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Proton

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 17,600,119,962 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

