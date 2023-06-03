Provident Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,036,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International accounts for 4.1% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of MGM Resorts International worth $34,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGM. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.71. 5,374,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.07. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.50.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Articles

