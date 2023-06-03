Provident Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,270 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,670. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.