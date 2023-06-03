Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Provident Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded up $10.94 on Friday, hitting $217.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,459. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.