Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,400 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Provident Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.2% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 288,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Edward Jones cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

PYPL stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,438,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,327,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

