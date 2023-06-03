Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,032,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,416 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $613,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after buying an additional 2,576,034 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,323,000 after buying an additional 1,978,928 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.02. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

