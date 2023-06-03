PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Amar K. Goel Sells 1,309 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $22,933.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PubMatic Stock Up 1.0 %

PUBM stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $943.75 million, a PE ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). PubMatic had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $21,971,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PubMatic by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 621,258 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $5,863,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PubMatic by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 356,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PubMatic by 260.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 487,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 351,918 shares during the last quarter. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

