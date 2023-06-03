PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Amar K. Goel Sells 1,309 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $22,933.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PubMatic Stock Up 1.0 %
PUBM stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $943.75 million, a PE ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). PubMatic had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PUBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
