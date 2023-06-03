PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PHM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $69.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.08. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.