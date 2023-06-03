PVH (NYSE:PVH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS.

PVH Stock Down 0.2 %

PVH stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. PVH has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.11.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PVH by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.