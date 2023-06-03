Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZION. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.37.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $40.96. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss acquired 20,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.42 per share, for a total transaction of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $397,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

