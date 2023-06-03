Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for CRA International, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CRA International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s FY2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.89 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

CRAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CRA International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on CRA International from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

CRA International Stock Performance

CRA International stock opened at $96.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. CRA International has a 52-week low of $81.35 and a 52-week high of $128.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.77.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in CRA International in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CRA International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CRA International by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $486,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,959,506.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $111,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $486,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,959,506.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

