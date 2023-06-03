Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Hits $276.12 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.64 or 0.00009724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $276.12 million and $21.66 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,899.81 or 0.07003926 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00053238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00039064 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017597 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,682,042 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

