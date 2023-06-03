Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.65

Shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at GBX 1.52 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,713,728 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Quadrise Fuels International alerts:

Quadrise Fuels International Stock Down 7.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 17.95, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22. The company has a market cap of £21.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.43.

About Quadrise Fuels International

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation plants, industrial and upstream oil applications, and marine diesel engines in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.