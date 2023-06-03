RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut RADCOM from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

RADCOM Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $146.57 million, a PE ratio of -122.25 and a beta of 0.87. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RADCOM

About RADCOM

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RADCOM by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in RADCOM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RADCOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in RADCOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 224.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,479 shares during the period. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

