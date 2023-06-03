RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut RADCOM from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
RADCOM Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ RDCM opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $146.57 million, a PE ratio of -122.25 and a beta of 0.87. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $12.90.
RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
