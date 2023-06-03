Radix Trading Up 3.3% This Week (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Radix has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.0708 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $540.67 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radix Profile

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,583,171,723 coins and its circulating supply is 7,634,921,461 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

