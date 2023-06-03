Rally Price Tops $0.0106 (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Rally has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally token can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $52.81 million and $7.15 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Rally
Rally was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,987,089,825 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rally is rly.network. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io.
Buying and Selling Rally
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
