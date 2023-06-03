Rally Price Tops $0.0106 (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Rally has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally token can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $52.81 million and $7.15 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rally

Rally was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,987,089,825 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rally is rly.network. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is a decentralized network powered by its ERC-20 governance token, $RLY, and is designed for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands, and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It offers creators tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands and provide community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favorite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators and are the first in a line of customizable blockchain tools on the Rally Network. Anyone with an online community can launch their own coin on the Rally Network without the complexity of coding on the Ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform governed by the community, giving creators and their communities unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

