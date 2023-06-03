Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 440.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $2,629,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Raymond James by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.43.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.04. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.