Record (LON:REC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.22

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.22 ($1.09) and traded as low as GBX 83.94 ($1.04). Record shares last traded at GBX 86.80 ($1.07), with a volume of 78,631 shares traded.

Record Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of £173.97 million, a PE ratio of 1,456.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 88.31.

Insider Activity at Record

In related news, insider Neil Record sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.14), for a total value of £1,840,000 ($2,273,850.72). 61.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Record

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

