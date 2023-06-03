Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTFGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RCDTF opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.29.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

