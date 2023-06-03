ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,370.26

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 30% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $2,370.26 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.00354935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013173 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018706 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000765 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000495 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003713 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

