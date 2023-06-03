RedstoneConnect (LON:REDS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $101.25

RedstoneConnect Plc (LON:REDS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.25 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 101.25 ($1.25). RedstoneConnect shares last traded at GBX 101.25 ($1.25), with a volume of 76,815 shares trading hands.

RedstoneConnect Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 101.25.

RedstoneConnect Company Profile

RedstoneConnect Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software, technology, and services in the smart buildings and commercial spaces market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Systems Integration, Managed Services, and Software. It offers smart solutions for offices, buildings, destinations, and cities.

Further Reading

