Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Acquires $264,021.39 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 10,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $264,021.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 558,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,629,943.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Basswood Capital Management, L bought 2,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.08 per share, for a total transaction of $52,160.00.

Regional Management Stock Performance

RM stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 79,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,588. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $48.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 60.55, a current ratio of 60.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Management

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sparta 24 Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the first quarter worth $364,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Regional Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Regional Management from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Regional Management from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regional Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

