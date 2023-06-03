Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.61

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 89986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.00.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.