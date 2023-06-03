Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 197,266 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,266 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.56% of Datadog worth $129,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Datadog by 1,036.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $98.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $120.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $6,233,517.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,517,255.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $588,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $6,233,517.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,517,255.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,433 shares of company stock valued at $47,219,169 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.