Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 696,100 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,903,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $118,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $92.32.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donnie King acquired 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.