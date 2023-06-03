Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 399.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,474,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179,605 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $102,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $294,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

LYV opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.65 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $99.66.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

