Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $113.46 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,714,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.27% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $113,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $62.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.92. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

