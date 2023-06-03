Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $147.33 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,567 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.85% of Clorox worth $147,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,648,000 after acquiring an additional 71,240 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,492,000 after buying an additional 215,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

NYSE:CLX opened at $161.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.23, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $178.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.20.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

