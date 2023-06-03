Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,146,227 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $162,524,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,272,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,618,643 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $148.82 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.90 and a 12-month high of $154.64. The stock has a market cap of $401.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.50 and its 200-day moving average is $146.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

