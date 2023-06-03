Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 51,600 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,246,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $142,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Baidu by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Baidu by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $133.45 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.28. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

