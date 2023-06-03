Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 832,195 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,714,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 832,195 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.56% of Fortis worth $108,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Trading Up 1.7 %

FTS opened at $42.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $50.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Fortis Profile

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

