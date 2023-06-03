Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Philip Morris International worth $148,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $91.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $142.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $107.72.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

