Request (REQ) 1-Day Volume Tops $610,523.11

Request (REQ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Request has a market cap of $88.71 million and approximately $610,523.11 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0887 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08902594 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $689,030.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

