Request (REQ) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0875 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $87.51 million and $619,563.41 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00026304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019689 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00016415 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,165.47 or 1.00012284 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08902594 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $689,030.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

