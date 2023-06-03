Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Yatra Online, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Yatra Online in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $134.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 29.66% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Yatra Online by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,188,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 30,123.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

