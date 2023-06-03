Research Analysts Set Expectations for Golar LNG Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Golar LNG in a report released on Tuesday, May 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Golar LNG’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GLNG. StockNews.com downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $21.74 on Thursday. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 18.2% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,524,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,900 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,470,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,769,000 after buying an additional 118,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,971,000 after buying an additional 68,288 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,887,000 after buying an additional 2,291,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 324.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,756,000 after buying an additional 1,974,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

