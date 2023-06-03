Resolute Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Resolute Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.57. The stock had a trading volume of 711,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,941. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $131.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.62 and its 200 day moving average is $115.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

