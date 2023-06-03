Resolute Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Resolute Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of American Express by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $5.84 on Friday, reaching $168.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,820,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,112. The company has a market capitalization of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

