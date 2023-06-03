Resolute Financial LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Resolute Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.1% of Resolute Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.27. The company had a trading volume of 844,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,556. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $160.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

