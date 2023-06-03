Resolute Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Resolute Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.85. 68,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,892. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

