Resolute Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,529 iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Resolute Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,156,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,150,000 after buying an additional 256,226 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS EFAV traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.53. 366,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average of $66.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

