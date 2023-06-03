Resolute Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ)

Resolute Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,313,000.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Price Performance

PAWZ traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.92. 4,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.99.

About ProShares Pet Care ETF

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

