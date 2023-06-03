Resolute Financial LLC Sells 2,911 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Resolute Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,504. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $103.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.92.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.