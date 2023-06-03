Resolute Financial LLC Sells 3,345 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Resolute Financial LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 824.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of MOAT traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.01. The stock had a trading volume of 673,679 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average of $70.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

