Resolute Financial LLC Sells 5,820 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Resolute Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the quarter. iShares GNMA Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Resolute Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Resolute Financial LLC owned 0.38% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $166,000.

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,393. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.13. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.1197 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

