Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.66

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$100.66 and last traded at C$100.53, with a volume of 256811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$98.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on QSR. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cfra increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$74.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.40. The company has a market cap of C$31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$94.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$90.60.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 5.5371622 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

