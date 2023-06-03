Reviewing Agora (NASDAQ:API) & SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Agora and SharpLink Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Agora alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agora 0 0 0 0 N/A SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agora presently has a consensus price target of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 80.60%. Given Agora’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agora is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Agora has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Agora and SharpLink Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agora $160.67 million 2.16 -$120.38 million ($1.00) -2.99 SharpLink Gaming $7.29 million 1.14 -$15.23 million N/A N/A

SharpLink Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agora.

Profitability

This table compares Agora and SharpLink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agora -69.54% -14.65% -13.44% SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.0% of Agora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Agora shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Agora

(Get Rating)

Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling. Acceleration products; and extensions, which comprise interactive whiteboard, recording, analytics, and extensions marketplace products to enable developers to launch RTE in specific use cases and verticals. The company also provides Flexible Classroom that offers a low-code application Platform as a Service; and App Builder, no-code application platform. Its real-time engagement products are delivered through its Software-Defined Real-Time Network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. The company serves social, entertainment, gaming, education, enterprise solutions, e-commerce, financial services, healthcare, and IoT industries. Agora, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About SharpLink Gaming

(Get Rating)

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm operates through the following segments: Affiliate Marketing Services (United States), Sports Gaming Client Services, SportsHub Games Network and Affiliate Marketing Services (International). The Affiliate Marketing Services (United States) segment collects information on potential U.S. domiciled sports bettors, connects them with contextual sports betting content, and converts them to paying sports betting customers. The Sports Gaming Client Services segment provides its clients with development, hosting, operations, maintenance and service of free-to-play games and contests. The Affiliate Marketing Services (International) segment is an iGaming and affiliate marketing network, focused on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partners worldwide. The SportsHub Games Network owns and operates a variety of real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform. The c

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.